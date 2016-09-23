Most Wanted Fugitive, murder suspect arrested in San Angelo

AUSTIN – Justin Lane Slatton Jr., 20, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and September’s featured fugitive, is now in custody after being captured Sept. 11 in San Angelo. Slatton, who has ties to the Latin Kings gang, was wanted for murder and burglary of a building. The arrest was the result of investigative work, which was assisted by a tip; and a reward will be paid. (Although Slatton’s arrest occurred in September, the associated tip was received prior to him being the September featured fugitive.)

San Angelo Police Department officers on Sunday located and apprehended Slatton outside of a residence in San Angelo. His last known address was in San Angelo. Slatton is a suspect in an April 2016 shooting in Temple that left two Bell County men dead. For more information, see his captured bulletin at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/capturedDetails.aspx?id=329.

So far in 2016, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine sex offenders and seven gang members, and $26,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous