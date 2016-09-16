INCIDENT REPORTS: Ellis County Sheriff, August 29-September 5

Assault in the 900 block of Big Sky Drive, Waxahachie.

Violation of a Protective Order in the 100 block of Martinek Lane, Palmer.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Dallas County SO warrants.

Welfare Check in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie.

Burglary of a Building in the 4900 block of Howard Road, Waxahachie.

Found Property in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Waxahachie.

Burglary of a Habitation in the 3600 block of Plainview, Midlothian.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on Ellis County SO warrants.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Cresthaven, Red Oak. W/F was arrested on Ellis County SO warrants.

Dog Bite in the 600 block of Pratt Road, Red Oak.

Burglary Investigation in the 1000 block of Yukon Boulevard, Waxahachie

Theft in the 1400 block of Oak Grove Road, Ennis.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of South Jackson, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Theft in the 4800 block of Farm to Market Road 877, Waxahachie.

Meet Complainant in the 7500 block of Farm to Market Road 660, Ennis.

Meet Complainant in the 2000 block of Country Acres, Maypearl.

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the 500 block of Goliad Circle, Palmer.

Stolen Trailer in the 3000 block of Robinson Road, Midlothian.

Assault by Contact in the 900 block of Bells Chapel Circle, Waxahachie.

Fraud in the 4700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1722, Ennis.

Disorderly Conduct in the 1600 block of Christian Road, Ennis.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle in the 1900 block of Bluff Springs Road, Ferris.

Theft in the 100 block of Cole Road, Red Oak.

Fraud in the 600 block of North Oak Branch Road, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F arrested on Victoria County Sheriff’s Office warrant.