ENNIS ARRESTS: September 6-13

Hannigan, Daniel, 51, public intoxication, poss drug paraphernalia.

Crider, Dusty, 38, forgery financial instrument.

Garrett, Betty, 55, traffic arrest.

Dawson, Denna, 41, theft prop >=$100<$750, wrnt-not EPD - warrant, non EPD charges.

Klatt, Elizabeth, 26, wrnt - out of town warrant.

Dunn, Jamal, 34, man del cs pg 1 >=4g<200g, unl poss firearm by felon.

Montgomery, Andre, 37, man del cs pg 1 >=4g<200g, unl poss firearm by felon

Biscoe, Keshun, 25, wrnt-not EPD, warrant-non EPD charges, wrnt-not EPD, warrant-non epd charges.

Dlabaj, Carissa, 35, theft prop >=$100<$750.

Dennis, David, 52, public intoxication.

Partida, Nicholas, 17, driving under influence minor.

Hooten, Jacklyn, 28, wrnt-not EPD, warrant - non EPD charges.

Martinez, Hernandez, 41, public intoxication.

Waters, Demarcus, 24, traffic arrest.

Marrugo, Telesforo, 28, assault causes bodily injury family violence.

Saenz, Ryan, 22, poss marij <2oz, crim trespass habit/shltr/suprfund/infstrt.

Zepeda, David, 56, criminal trespass.

Poe, Kyle, 31, burglary of motor vehicle.

Burks, Nathan, 26, public intoxication, city ordinance violation.

Cabrera, Arroyo, 44, no drivers license, traffic arrest.

Pace, Kelvin, 25, dwli - enhanced.

