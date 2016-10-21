ENNIS ARRESTS: October 13 – 17

Williams, Dakaelon, 19, forgery govt instrument/money/securities, felony 3, arrested.
Wafford, Katari, 37, assault causes bod injury - misdemeanor 1, arrested.
Obrien, Thomas, 58, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, disorderly conduct-fighting misdemeanor 3, arrested.
Armijo, Jorge, 36, fail to id fugitive intent give false info-misdemeanor, wrnt-not EPD, warrant-non EPD charges, arrested.
Gatlin, Tamra, 56, disorderly conduct-fighting-misdemeanor 3, public intoxication-misdemeanor, arrested.
Ayala, Stephanie, 24, poss dangerous drug-misdemeanor, arrested.
Holcomb, Tina, 47, dwli-enhanced misdemeanor, arrested.
Whiteis, Rhongena, 34, wrnt-not EPD-warrant-non EPD charges, arrested.
Flores, Julio, 17, improper photo/visual record to arouse/gratify, felony 4, arrested.
Walker, Lachristopher, 28, assault f/v impede breath circulation-felony 3, wrnt-not EPD-warrant., non EPD charges, arrested.
Garcia-Reyes, Ever, 29, no drivers license-misdemeanor 3, poss cs pg 1 <1g - felony 4, arrested.
Carbajalreyes, Adolfo, 30, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, poss cs pg 1<1g - felony 4, arrested.