ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF: September 29 – October 3

Warrant Service in the 100 block South Jackson, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested for a warrant out of Ellis County.

Warrant Service in the 4200 block FM 66, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested Ellis County warrants and a warrant out of Midlothian PD.

Theft in the 2500 block FM 780, Ferris.

Burglary of Motor Vehicle in the 100 Meadow Crest Drive, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on warrants out of Waxahachie.

Fraud in the 500 block of Buffalo Street, Midlothian.

Assault in the 500 block of Morgan Road, Italy. W/F was arrested.

Meet Complainant in the 1200 block of Epps Road, Palmer.

Warrant Service in the 300 block South Jackson, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on a warrant out of Ellis County.

Warrant Service in the 200 block Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on a warrant out of Ellis County.

Burglary of Vehicle in the 800 block Newton Road, Ferris.

Narcotics arrest in the 100 block of North I-45, Ennis. Two W/Ms were arrested.

Abandoned Vehicle in the 100 block JC Spence Road, Ennis.

Warrant Service 600 block Bryson, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested for a warrant out of Dallas County.

Theft in the 100 block Park Meadows Drive, Waxahachie.

Criminal Mischief in the 100 block Northwest I-45, Alma. W/M was arrested.

Theft in the 200 block Country Meadows Drive, Waxahachie.

Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information in the 100 block of Sullivan Way, Waxahachie.

Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 5700 block of FM 813, Red Oak.

Criminal Mischief in the 2200 block of FM 85, Ennis.

Theft in the 100 block of Diane Road, Ferris.

Assault in the 600 block of Stacks Road, Ennis.

Trash Dumping in the 600 block of Old Maypearl Road, Maypearl.

Burglary Investigation in the 500 block of East India Road, Ferris.

Theft in the 100 block of Dandy Mill Road, Ferris.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle in the 300 block of Windmill Court, Waxahachie.

Animal Bite in the 300 block of Windmill Court, Waxahachie.

Disturbance in the 7200 block of Colwell Drive, Midlothian.

Assault in the 100 block of Meadow Lane, Red Oak. W/F was arrested.

Assault in the 500 block of Batchler Road, Red Oak. B/F was arrested.

Animal Bite in the 6300 block of Ensign Road, Ennis.

Meet complainant in the 500 block of Bond Street, Red Oak.

Burglary in the 600 block of Nash Howard Road, Waxahachie.

Found property in the 100 block of Hurst Circle, Ferris.

Warrant Service in the 1700 block of Broadhead Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on an outstanding Lancaster PD warrant.

Assault in the 500 block of Oak Dell Lane, Red Oak.

Accident on Interstate 35 at the 397 mile marker, Waxahachie. Troopers worked the accident.

Meet Complainant in the 3300 block of Eagles Nest Drive, Midlothian.

Identity Theft in the 100 block of Stagecoach Drive, Red Oak.