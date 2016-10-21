ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF: October 7 – 15

Burglary of a Vehicle in the 1100 block of Oak Creek Road, Red Oak.

Theft in the 100 block of Heard Road, Palmer.

Theft on Farm to Market Road 66 and Grande Casa, Waxahachie.

Criminal Mischief in the 3600 block of FM 1181, Ennis.

Mutual Aid in the 6600 block of Champion Road, Waxahachie.

Assault on Rocky Drive, Waxahachie.

Interfere with Emergency Call on Rocky Drive, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 900 block of Rachelle, Red Oak.

Mutual Aid in the 100 block of Pebble Creek Drive, Midlothian.

Assault in the 800 block of Link Street, Red Oak.

Assault in the 100 block of South Old Walnut, Bristol.

Assault in the 700 block of Gibson Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested.

Warrant Service in the 500 block of Oates Road, Palmer. W/M was arrested for outstanding Dallas County warrants.

Warrant Service in the 300 block South Jackson, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on a warrant out of Calhoun County SO.

Warrant Service from the 300 block South Jackson, Waxahachie. B/M was arrested for a warrant out of Ellis County.

Theft in the 100 block Cut-Off Road, Ennis.

Assist Agency on Highway 287 northbound from Old church Road, Ennis.

Meet Complainant in the 1700 block FM 983, Ferris.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the 1200 block of Northview Drive, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested. Suspect was also arrested for warrants out of Grand Prairie PD and Dallas PD.

Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information in the 3500 block of Cement Valley Road, Midlothian.

Burglary Investigation in the 3600 block of South Highway 287, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 9400 block of Norrell Road, Venus.

Theft in the 300 block of Wakeland Road, Avalon.

Theft in the 9300 block of Baucum Road, Midlothian.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Burglary of a Habitation in the 100 block of Tanners Farm Road, Ferris.

Welfare Check in the 6600 block of VV Jones Road, Venus.

Theft in the 1700 block of Newton Road, Ferris.

Assault by Contact in the 1600 block of Lyndale Drive, Ennis

Meet Complainant in the 100 block of Andrews Road, Ennis.

Meet Complainant in the 1200 block of Bee Creek Road, Maypearl.

Assault in the 4800 Plainview Road, Midlothian.

Theft of Firearm in the 100 block of Paddock Ridge, Waxahachie.

Criminal Mischief in the 1500 block of Wilson Road, Waxahachie.

Assault Call in the 500 block of Muskingum Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested.

Theft in the 800 block of Bennett Road, Ennis.

Theft in the 100 block of Dublin Circle, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F arrested for warrant out of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrant Service on FM 983 and Margaret Ln, Ferris. W/M was arrested on an outstanding Ellis County warrant.

Possession of Controlled Substance in the 600 block East Highland, Ovilla.

Identity Theft in the 100 block Orr Circle, Palmer.

Warrant Service in the 100 block Westgate Drive, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested for Parole Violation out of Pardons and Parole.

Theft of a Motor Vehicle in the 100 block of Saddle Ridge Court, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 100 block of Meadow Crest Drive, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 1900 block Morningside Drive, Oakleaf.

Meet Complainant in the 200 block Spring Circle, Red Oak.

Animal Bite in the 100 block of Walnut Street, Bardwell.

Criminal Mischief in the 700 block of Pierce Road, Red Oak.

Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information in the 3300 block of Mountain View Drive, Venus

Domestic in the 6900 block of Lakeview Road, Midlothian.