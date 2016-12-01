ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF: November 14 – 19

Meet Complainant in the 1600 block of Twin Oaks Drive, Midlothian.

Possession of Marijuana on FM 878 and Ike Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested.

Warrant Service in the 3000 block of Parks School House Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Meet complainant in the 100 block of Cardiff Lane, Waxahachie.

Fraud in the 100 block of Lasseter Drive, Red Oak.

Warrant Service on Highway 34, Ennis. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service on Ennis Avenue at Jeter Street, Ennis. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant. Meet complainant at Ennis Regional Medical Center, Ennis.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Slate Rock Road, Bristol. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Cardiff Lane, Waxahachie. B/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Assault in the 100 block of Shelby Circle, Red Oak. W/M was arrested for assault and B/M was arrested on an Irving PD warrant.

Grass Fire in the 200 block Tom Sawyer Road, Alma. Alma Fire, Central High, Telico Fire, Garrett Rural, Ennis, Blooming Grove, Toole, and Red Oak Fire departments all responded. The Fire Marshall, Emergency Management and Precinct 2 also assisted.

Assault in the 200 block of FM 55, Avalon.

Possession of Controlled Substance on Mabel Street near East 8th Street, Ferris. W/M was arrested. Additional service number 16-15551 was issued for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Warrant Service in the 200 block Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on a Dallas County warrant.

Theft in the 100 block Redbud Court, Waxahachie.

Abandoned Vehicle on I-45 southbound service road near Alma.

Assault in the 600 block Tator Brown, Red Oak.

Warrant Service in the 200 block Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on 2 Ellis County warrants.

Burglary Investigation in the 900 block of Batchler Road, Red Oak.

Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 100 block of Dublin Circle, Waxahachie.

Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information in the 4000 block of Morgans Way, Midlothian.

Animal Control on FM 66 near Cedar Park Court, Waxahachie.

Meet Complainant at E Hwy 34 & Alsdorf Road, Ennis.

Criminal Mischief in the 1000 block of Bluff Springs Road, Ferris.

Criminal Mischief in the 7800 block of Little Branch Road, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 4700 block of Ruby Avenue, Midlothian.

Meet complainant in the 7700 block of Ensign Road, Ennis.

Criminal Mischief in the 4000 block of FM 879, Palmer.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Crest Haven Street, Red Oak. W/M was arrested for Farmers Branch and Arlington warrants.

Animal Bite in the 100 block of Rocky Drive, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 200 block of Anderson Road, Red Oak.

Duty upon Striking on FM 1181 at Hooper Cemetery, Ennis.