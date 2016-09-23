DPS seeks leads in 1973 unsolved murder case in Harlingen

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking the public’s help in solving the 1973 murder of Candyce Fletcher-Mora, 23, in Harlingen. As part of a DPS public awareness program, one unsolved case is featured each month by the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Team in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring added attention to unresolved or “cold cases” across the state.

On Jan. 8, 1973, at approximately 7 a.m., Fletcher-Mora was discovered deceased inside her apartment at the North Star Village Apartments at 411 Lozano Street in Harlingen, Texas. She had been stabbed numerous times; however, her two-year-old daughter was discovered unharmed in the apartment. At the time of her death, Fletcher-Mora’s husband was overseas serving in the United States Military.

In the days prior to her death, Fletcher-Mora and some friends had been seen at the Jungle Inn nightclub in Mercedes, Texas, and the Brass Monkey in Harlingen. (In 1973, The Jungle Inn was located on F.M. 1015, just north of Progresso; and the former Brass Monkey was located at 114 N. “A” Street in Harlingen.)

The Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death of Candyce Fletcher- Mora. To be eligible for the reward, tipsters must call 956-425-8477.

Additionally, anyone with information about this unsolved case can submit a tip through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3243.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Team was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or what appear to be serial or linked crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution; or until no other lead is viable.

DPS also created the Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides webpage aimed at renewing public interest in unsolved cases. The site features more than 75 cases, including the division’s Top 12 Unsolved Cold Case Investigations. For more information, visit the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website at www.dps.texas.gov/TexasRangers/UnsolvedHomicides/index.htm