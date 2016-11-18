DPS seeks information in ‘92 San Jacinto County murder

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1992 murder of Natasha Atchley, 19, in Shepherd, Texas. As part of the DPS public awareness program, one unsolved case is featured each month by the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Team in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring added attention to unresolved or “cold cases” across the state.

After attending a birthday party in Shepherd (San Jacinto County) the previous night, Atchley's car was found on May 3, 1992, burned on a rural dirt road approximately one mile from the party location; and her body was found in the trunk of the vehicle. Atchley previously attended high school in nearby Livingston (Polk County), but moved to Odessa and graduated from high school there in 1990. She was visiting friends from the Livingston area at the time of her murder.

The Montgomery County (Multi-County) Crime Stoppers, which serves San Jacinto County, is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in this investigation. To be eligible for the cash reward, the tip must be submitted by calling 1-800-392-7867 or visiting the website athttp://montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org/.

Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3243.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Team was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

In addition, DPS created the Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides webpage aimed at renewing public interest in unsolved crimes cases. The site features more than 75 cases, including the division’s Top 12 Unsolved Cold Case Investigations. For more information, visit the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/TexasRangers/UnsolvedHomicides/index.htm.