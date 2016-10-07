DAVID RAY DOSS: February 24, 1953 – September 28, 2016

David Ray Doss age 63, of Rockett, passed away Wednesday evening September 28, 2016 at his home. He was born February 24, 1953 in Gainesville, Texas to Francis Alexander and Zofia (Dedek) Doss. David graduated from Gainesville High School in 1971 and he enlisted in the U. S. Navy that same year. He met his wife, Larissa in 1988 and they were married on February 17, 1990 in Ferris, Texas. He worked for Northrop Grumman for 10 years as an Avionic Tech. He also worked as an Electronic Tech for 18 years for Communications Test Design. David was a proud member of the Girl Scouts and was an archery range master for them. He loved photography, camping, hiking and building models. He was a very sensitive, caring and trusting person who will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Larissa Doss of Rockett; son, Daniel Ingram of North Richland Hills; daughter, Megan Doss and fiancé Dillon Richards; brother, Frank Doss, Jr. and wife Judy; niece, Phyllis; nephew, Mark Doss and wife Karen and their son, Dylan; two brothers-in-law, Ray Ingram and wife Brenda and Leonard Ingram and wife Natalie and his mother-in-law, Barbara Ingram. David was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Lonnie Ingram and a nephew, Adam Reilly.

Visitation for family and friends was 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2016 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home.

Funeral services were 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2016 in the chapel of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home with Philip Washburn officiating. Interment followed at 2:30 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St. Waxahachie, 75165.