WILMER: Wilmer PD gets new AR-15 rifles

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – The Wilmer Police Department got a nice surprise when the new fiscal year budget was approved beginning Oct. 1.

City of Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp who has been with the Wilmer PD since May of 2002 and was appointed chief in 2009 said he is very appreciative of the mayor and city council for the tremendous support they have shown the police department.

“They have certainly embraced our vision to equip the officers with the training and tools needed,” Kemp said.

The department got the approval for new rifles, Rock River Arms AR-15 semi-auto .223 cal. rifles with 16” chrome lined light weight barrels, a Tactical CAR Stock and, the rifles will also be equipped with a sling, iron sights and a flashlight.

In an effort to standardize the department’s on-duty weapons in 2015, Kemp requested the city council approve purchasing 15 Glock Model 17 9 mm handguns, holsters and magazine holders, which were issued to each officer last year.

The Wilmer Police Department currently has five short barrel patrol rifles of different makes and models.

In keeping with the goal of standardizing equipment the city council unanimously approved the purchase of 14 AR-15 style rifles and associated equipment in the new fiscal year Capital Budget for a total of $14,000.

Kemp said this purchase will allow each officer to have their own patrol rifle for the safety of the public as well as themselves.

Each officer will be able to take their rifle to and from work as they do now with their department issued handguns.

“In today’s environment it is imperative that we give officers first and foremost the necessary and needed training and then the right equipment to do their jobs,” Kemp said. “This is not about bigger guns, it is about safeguarding our community and about standardizing. By standardizing all department issued weapons every officer has the same weapons, everything is interchangeable and the training is the same.”

Kemp also said that having standardized weapons saves the department money in the long run purchasing the same ammunition for training and qualifications.

In addition to the rifles that were approved in the new budget the Wilmer Police Department also got the green light to purchase two new 2017 Ford Interceptor Utility Police Vehicles, a Live Scan finger print machine to check finger prints in real time, two Portable Breath Testing Instruments to aid in DWI enforcement, new Squad Car Camera’s with integrated Body Worn Camera’s, one new patrol officers position, new body armor for each officer, new portable radios for each officer and new speed monitoring trailer with message information/warning board for traffic safety.

Kemp said the department’s goal and mission is also focused on training and added recent events in the nation have certainly highlighted that need. To that end, the Wilmer Police Department contracts with Desoto Police Department’s Training Division allowing the officer’s hundreds of hours of training each year.

Also to reinforce training efforts Kemp appointed Officer Chuck Hamilton as the Training Coordinator and the department contracted with Police One Academy for additional training, which will benefit not only patrol officers but Telecommunications and management.

“Since joining PoliceOne in August the department has logged over 400 hours of training through PoliceOne alone,” Kemp said. “Members of the department receive monthly assignments that must be completed. In addition to training assignments the department’s policies and procedures are uploaded to PoliceOne and assigned to officers with quizzes to ensure all members are familiar with department policy.”

The Wilmer Police Department has a total of 20 members, 13 full-time sworn officers, which include a Lieutenant, a Sergeant and a Detective Sergeant, two reserve officers, four dispatchers and a warrants clerk.

Kemp highlighted new initiatives upcoming for the Wilmer Police Department including the first Wilmer Citizens Police Academy in the spring of 2017 and the first ever Coffee with the Chief/Cop, which will be held next month.

“I would like to encourage everyone to follow us on Facebook (Wilmer PD) and Twitter (@wilmerpolice1) to keep up with the latest news and events such as dates and times for Coffee with the Chief and such,” Kemp concluded.