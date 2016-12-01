WILMER: Wilmer not ready to deal with household hazardous waste disposal plan

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – Residents in the City of Wilmer do not have many ways to dispose of their household hazardous waste.

At last week’s city council meeting one agenda item took a look at this problem, but council members decided they were not quite ready to take part in Dallas County’s Household Waste Program.

If council does decide to enter an agreement with Dallas County for this program, the membership could save residents money since currently they must pay to use the County’s Household Hazardous Waste facility or dispose of the waste illegally.

According to council meeting notes, if the city becomes a member of the Dallas Household Hazardous Waste program, there would be no charge for dropping off waste if the resident presented a current driver’s license and utility bill to verify their current address.

The Household Hazardous Waste program was tabled last week and Wilmer City Manager Denny Wheat said overall, “the cost was in the $3,000 range depending on volume of use and any extra programs provided.”

Council tabled the item in order to find out the reason surrounding cities of Lancaster and Hutchins were not in the program.

One councilmember also suggested the recycling center might be too far away so residents would not use it.

The Home Chemical Collection Center in Dallas is located at 11234 Plano Road, which is one mile north of 635.

The City of Wilmer would have to join the Dallas County Household Hazardous Waste Program for at least one year. At that time residents could drop off waste at the facility as well as participate for free in the remote events that happen during the year in both South Dallas and nearby Duncanville.

Staff also noted that if the city wanted to hot an actual remote event in Wilmer, the mobilization cost would be about $1500, plus roughly a $40 disposal fee for each household participating.

The Home Chemical Collection Center in Dallas accepts paint, pesticides, yard and pool chemicals, motor oil and other automotive fluids, glues, fluorescent light tubes and batteries.

Local participating cities include Desoto, Duncanville, and Seagoville as well as any unincorporated areas of Dallas County.