WILMER: Wilmer Council keeps interlocal agreement with Dallas on hold

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – An interlocal agreement with Dallas County was pulled from the Wilmer city council agenda last week pending review by the DA’s office in Dallas.

Wilmer City Administrator Denny Wheat said, “When we get the agreement the item will go back on the agenda.”

Wheat explained there is a project in the works in the city now too repairing three streets. This includes Wilmer Hutchins Drive for $23,276; a small section of Mars Road for a shared cost of $50,205. The City of Wilmer’s cost for the Mars Road part of the project will total $26,667. A third repair will be a section of Roberts Road, again a shared cost of $35,010 with the City’s share being $18,382.

“The total cost of the repairs is $108,491 with the City picking up $68,325 of the cost,” Wheat added.

The council also took a look at authorizing to properties at 324 and 400 Pecan Street to be sold by Dallas County to the highest qualified purchaser.