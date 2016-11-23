WILMER: Wilmer continues development along Interstate 45

Interpoint Distribution Center, Skyhawk Partners plan 350,000 sq. ft. warehouse on eastside of I-45

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – A preliminary replat item passed 3-0 at last week’s city council meeting in the City of Wilmer according to Wilmer City Administrator, Denny Wheat.

Melissa Ramirez and Candy Madrigal were not in attendance at the council meeting to vote on the item. Voting yes were Sergio Compos, Shelia Petta and John Eggen.

The replat was in regard to a new development in Wilmer, Sunridge Business Park.

The applicant, Interpoint Distribution Center and Skyhawk Partners will be locating the 350,000 square-foot warehouse on the east side of Interstate Highway 45 south of Fulghum Road.

The second point of access into the distribution center will be on Fulghum Road, currently being improved and upgraded to a concrete street.

The purpose of the replat was to prepare the 24+ acres of land for development as a key warehouse center for distribution in the city. Currently zoned light industrial, this property was previously platted as a ‘convenience only” plat.

Work is also underway for city water and sewer capacity to be extended to the property. Other work that was needed was part of the property’s original replat, which included the accompaniment of utility storm drainage and landscaping plans.

There was also an exception variance approved earlier regarding the width of the sidewalk as part of the prior preliminary plat. This variance allowed for an exception from the city’s sidewalk width requirement of eight-inches.

Instead, the sidewalk width was approved at five-feet wide along the property’s I-45 Frontage Road.