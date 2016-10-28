WILMER: Lancaster PD K-9 team assists Wilmer in burglary arrest

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – The Wilmer Police Department, with the help of neighboring Lancaster Police Department’s K-9 team, apprehended a suspect last week who they believe has broken into a local distribution warehouse several times.

Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp said, “The Lancaster K-9 team located the suspect wedged in between a very narrow space where the boxes of TVs are stored.”

The incident occurred in the 200 block of South I-45 at Almo Warehouse Distribution. The Wilmer Police Department was tipped off in response to a building alarm.

A search by officers in the warehouse did not originally result in finding the suspect. A security video did indicate a black man wearing a black shirt entered the building but did not exit, so police continued the search for the suspect utilizing the K-9 team.

Along with the Lancaster Police Department that had been called to assist, the Hutchins Police Department and DSO also helped secure the perimeter outside the building.

The suspect, 25-year-old Wilmer resident Leaunce Jaray Merritt was found in the building near the television storage area.

Merritt told police he was homeless and needed a place to sleep. It was determined he was a Wilmer resident living in an apartment a half mile from the warehouse.

Merritt said he got into the warehouse through an open door and needed a place to sleep, but police reported there were no open doors where he said he entered the building.

It was determined he climbed a fence and entered the building through a small space next to a semi-trailer that was backed up to the dock door.

Police also believe Merritt may be the suspect they have been looking for in relation to a burglary at the same location on Sept. 28. Reports from that incident indicate, “A tall slim black male entered the warehouse through the top portion of the dock where the outside trailer meets the dock door.”

There is also video surveillance of this entry and, like in the surveillance from last week, the suspect went straight to the television storage area.

Merritt was charged with Burglary of a Building.