WILMER: Have coffee with a cop in Wilmer

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – For folks interested in getting to know more about the Wilmer Police Department’s inner workings, the first monthly Coffee with a Cop will take place on Dec. 13 hosted by the police department.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the event.

Coffee with a Cop is a tool Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp implemented in hopes it will impact the community of Wilmer in a positive way.

“At times it seems the image of law enforcement is submerged in negativity,” Kemp said. “Good men and women behind the badge have little opportunity to visit with members of the community with no agenda, no distractions and no barriers.”

The idea of the Coffee with the Cop event is an opportunity to relax with no pressure and share thoughts, ideas and concerns face to face.

“It’s an opportunity to truly get to know each other, share our mission and vision and our love for our community,” Kemp added.

“We understand like never before that public trust is fragile. Transparency and trust are paramount to our ability to effectively serve with honor and protect with vigilance. It is my prayer that Coffee with a Cop will be an opportunity to reach out and touch our citizen’s one cup of coffee at a time.”

Kemp intends to host the monthly meetings and have different members of the department join him as guest each month to give citizens an opportunity to put a face and name to those serving them. Bilingual officers will be available at most meetings.

The meetings will have no agenda, just open conversations over a cup of coffee with water, juice and snacks also provided.

The first meeting in December will be at the Wilmer Community Center at 9 a.m. The Community Center is located directly behind the police department which is located at 219 E. Beltline Road.

Future dates and time will be listed on the department’s Facebook page at WILMER PD or you can call the department at (972)441-6565 to get additional information.

The Wilmer Police Department will also continue its Santa Cop program this year and Kemp said the outreach will concentrate on providing several officer chosen families a full Christmas that will include a meal as well as toys.

The meal and toys will be delivered to the families by uniformed officers.

“Christmas is a time of the year where too many struggle to smile. It can be a very depressing time because of unforeseen circumstances or misfortune that limits resources for families,” Kemp said.

“Our family in blue hopes to restore some joy and put a smile on the face of some of our families and their children. “And beyond that we wish everyone a very blessed and merry Christmas.”

The department will use donated funds to purchase toys and food. Some of the funds were raised from the Wilmer Pioneer Days Dunk-A-Cop dunking both.

The Wilmer Police Department will also be collecting new unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items through Dec. 16.

The best location to drop donated items is the police department.

For further information call the department at 972-441-6565.