WAXAHACHIE: Waxahachie man convicted of exposing himself in parking lot

WAXAHACHIE – An Ellis County jury deliberated several hours over two days before returning on Friday Oct. 14 and finding Curtis Wayne Diggs, 37, of Waxahachie, guilty of Indecent Exposure, a Class B misdemeanor.

After the guilty verdict, Diggs, with the approval of his attorney, waived his appeal and agreed to a sentence of 180 days confinement in jail.

The sentence was suspended, Diggs was placed on community supervision for one year, and he was assessed a fine of $750.

At approximately 2 p.m., in the Target parking lot in Waxahachie, a woman was loading groceries into the back of her pickup when Diggs slowly pulled up next to her in a blue Kia and exposed his penis.

The woman called police and followed the Kia down Highway 77. The car turned off of 77 near Walgreens, where the victim made contact with a police officer.

The Kia was soon stopped by Waxahachie Police at Navarro College on John Arden Drive.

The woman was asked to go the scene, where she positively identified Diggs as the driver of the Kia and the man that exposed himself to her.

Security video from Target showed Diggs circling through the parking lot for approximately 15 minutes before slowly pulling up next to the victim.

In his closing argument, Assistant County & District Attorney Russell Jones showed the jury a still photo from the Target security video.

Jones pointed to a small girl in the photo and told the jury that’s why they needed to be concerned by this crime, because Diggs exposed himself in broad daylight at a place where anyone, including children, could have seen him.