WAXAHACHIE: Downtown Waxahachie hosts Veterans Day Weekend

See WWII Reenactment and Trucks ‘N Tunes Victory Celebration

WAXAHACHIE – History will come to life as the Allies battle the Axis forces at the 12th Annual World War II Reenactment on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Downtown Waxahachie. The re-enactment is held in conjunction with other veterans activities held over the weekend as part of Waxahachie’s Veterans Day celebrations.

The event includes 200 living history participants in 1940s military and civilian attire, over 60 antique military vehicles, American and German historical camps, rare equipment, uniforms, weapons, a “chowline,” and a “Blackmarket” vendor area.

At 3:30 p.m., the afternoon’s battle will commence as the Allied forces fight to regain control of the railroad depot.

Join us afterwards from 5 – 9 p.m. at Trucks and Tunes on the Courthouse Square for a victory celebration with food trucks and live music provided by Southern Rocker Preston Scott, and the Americana sounds of Joey Green Band.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, go to DowntownWaxahachie.com.