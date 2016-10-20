Warriors Sworn to the Cross group started

Michael Dikovitsky recently formed a Christian Small Group named Warriors Sworn to the Cross.

The Groups fundamental goal is to transform Men into having an Ultimate Relationship with God through his Word, and their Willingness to Sacrifice and Serve as Sworn Warriors to Defend His Kingdom

Group members take this Oath –

Lord,

I promise to dedicate my life to you

I will have no fear in the face of my enemies for you are

always with me.

I will speak the truth always or remain silent, even if it

leads to my death.

I will safeguard the helpless and strive to do no wrong.

One of our community projects is to bring the Word of God into Christian owned businesses were it is not politically Correct to do so in this “No God World”

The group meets on Monday nights 7 -9 p.m. and is associated with LifePoint Community Church located at 201 Louse Ritter Road, Red Oak, Texas 75154. Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.