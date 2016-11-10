VACATIONS: Taking a cruise on MSC Divina – DIVINE

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

I still get a little giddy when I think about cruising because on each boat you never really know what adventure will await you.

Stepping foot on the MSC Divina was no different.

A few facts about MSC, it’s a Swiss-based company that caters to a variety of cruise level passengers.

There are adults-only pools, Balinese spas and 4-D cinemas and the itineraries range from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, South America and Northern Europe with trips that can be had from two to 21 nights.

The ship sizes also range from 1900 to 4300 passengers so this is definitely one of those cruise lines where you can pick and choose what you like.

The Divina was constructed from 2010 to 2012 and was originally named MSC Fantastica during the construction phase. The name was changed in the shipyard before her first sailing to honor the actress Sophia Loren.

The MSC experience is a bit higher end than the routine run of the mill cruise line and the Divina, which we took out of Miami to several Caribbean stops had a very Italian feel.

There is plenty of food to eat, but passengers are given the opportunity to pay a little extra and dine at one of the specialty restaurants on board. In the case of the Divina that included Italian, a nice restaurant on the top floor of the boat that boasted excellent views while sailing and a few other gourmet choices too. It was especially nice that the Divina featured a real stone oven for pizza cooking since the results tasted akin to a pizza straight out of Naples.

No cruise ship would be complete without the live shows so in that spirit the MSC Divina was no exception with not only live shows, but also parties and activities to keep the passengers busy. There is the Casino Veneziano and the Broadway-size Pantheon Theatre. At some point you will also want to sashay down the Swarovski crystal staircase and of course enjoy the sun from the ship’s Infinity Pool.

At the MSC Aurea Spa, there is a wealth of spa choices coupled with a healthy juice bar and sea views that enhance the overall pampering experience.



Children ages 11 and under can sail on MSC Cruises for free and there are mini and junior clubs to keep the kids out of the way of the more sophisticated travelers. Of course, for real timeless elegance there is the ship-within-a-ship MSC Yacht Club. Passengers in this section of the boat don’t even mingle with the other passengers unless they just want to.

The Yacht Club experience comes with 24-hour butler service, private check-in, specially-commissioned works of art, à la carte meals in the yacht club’s private restaurant with unlimited drinks and a Sophia Loren Royal Suite on deck 16. It is named after the actress because it was designed for and with the help of her and there is even a replica of her dressing table in the Royal Suite.

Our cruise included seven nights beginning and ending in Miami with the ports of call at St. Maarten, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. A variety of shore excursions are offered at the ports of call depending on the destination from city tours to catamaran adventures to jeep tours and even snorkeling and sailing. While taking a look at the island destinations and getting off the ship to explore is often high on the passenger’s list of things to do, the MSC Divina is really the kind of ship experience that easily lends itself to just staying on board and dreaming the day away in full-on vacation mode.

To find out which cruise is right for you visit: https://www.msccruisesusa.com/