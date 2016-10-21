TSTC: Get a job, or get a refund

ROSENBERG - Texas State Technical College Chancellor and CEO Michael Reeser announced today beginning on Nov. 1, the college will offer money-back guarantees to students who complete degrees in high-paying, high-demand technologies but fail to find jobs within six months of graduation.

TSTC students may apply to participate in the money-back program, which will be retroactive to fall 2016, during their first semester at school. Graduates earning associate degrees in Welding, Instrumentation, Electrical Lineworker, Diesel Equipment, and Electrical Power and Controls programs may be eligible for a refund if they fail to find a job in six months.

“This bold new initiative is certainly unconventional,” said TSTC Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Operations Officer Elton E. Stuckly Jr. “The notion of a money-back guarantee may be new in higher education, but we have an outstanding track record of 50 years in successfully placing skilled graduates in great jobs and with major employers in Texas who know the quality of our graduates. We’ve gotten so confident in our ability to serve the state as its technical provider that this guarantee is putting our money where our mouth is.”

The money-back guarantee is a part of TSTC’s Get-a-Job program, a comprehensive extracurricular development program in which students learn the skills they’ll need to locate and land a great-paying job.

“Families are increasingly concerned about what they get for their college tuition dollar. If the employment goals of the student are not achieved, they’ll be getting those tuition dollars back.”