Waxahachie celebrates Homecoming with a 42-14 victory over Red Oak

WAXAHACHIE – The 2016 Homecoming celebration in Waxahachie started early Friday night as the Indians (5-0, 2-0) scored five touchdowns on their first 14 plays from scrimmage on their way to a 42-14 victory over the Red Oak Hawks (2-3, 0-2).

Receiver Kenedy Snell started the scoring with a 9-yard run after a short kickoff by Red Oak gave Waxahachie a short field. Waxahachie recovered the ensuing kickoff after the ball hit a Red Oak player providing another quick touchdown – a 10-yard pass to Jeff Alexander from QB Bryce Salik.

Waxahachie was ahead 14-0 before Red Oak ran an offensive play. Receiver Jalen Reagor scored on passes of 25 and 47 yards to cap a 35-7 first half lead. Reagor finished with 122 yards receiving.

Salik led Waxahachie with three passing and one rushing touchdown. Blake Sonnier rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown to lead Red Oak.

The 5-0 Indians will now get ready for their Oct. 7 game against the Midlothian Panthers. Midlothian comes into the 5A Region II District 10 game with a 1-4 record. In their last game, Midlothian was knocked off by Mansfield Timberview 37-28 in a district matchup.

The 2-3 Hawks also take the field next on Friday, Oct. 7 when they meet Lake Ridge for a 5A Region II District 10 game. Red Oak will face an Eagles team coming off a 41-25 district win over Mansfield Summit. Summit’s record is now 3-2.