Mustangs open new stadium with loss

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

WAXAHAXCHIE – After a few years of playing their home games at other fields, the Life School Waxahachie Mustangs stampeded onto their new turf inside their brand new football stadium on Friday September 2.

Despite a packed house, excited fans and a team visibility energized, the Mustangs ran into pack of Huskies from Hirschi High School set on ruining the Mustangs’ first game at their new stadium, and they did just that – clobbering the Mustangs 62-0.

The Huskies scored quickly and often during the first half and overwhelmed the Mustangs offensive who struggled to get 1st downs. Fourteen of the Huskies 62 points came off two blocked punts returned for touchdowns.

The Mustangs moved up from 3A to 4A-2 Region I District 4 this year and will play a host of very good teams.

Their next home game is on Friday September 23 when they host the Lincoln (Dallas) Tigers with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.