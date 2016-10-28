Lancaster clobbers Red Oak 46-7

RED OAK – LT Jessie’s 79-yard touchdown catch started Lancaster's scoring in a 46-7 win over Red Oak (2-6, 0-5) Friday night.

After turning the ball over on downs on their first drive, Trevor Hatton hit Jessie on the run down the left sideline for an 8-0 lead after a two-point conversion.

Hatton finished 7-10, 199 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lancaster (7-1, 5-0) defense held Red Oak to 261 total yards and shut them out until the fourth quarter.

The defense also blocked a Red Oak punt through the back of the end zone, and Janarieon Reynolds returned an interception 93 yards for a third-quarter touchdown to push the lead to 39-0. Defensive end Noah Jones recorded three sacks.

Courtesy SportsDay HS