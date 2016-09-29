Trending
The Ellis County Press
You are at:»»»FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: This week’s area games (September 22, 23 and 24, 2016)

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: This week’s area games (September 22, 23 and 24, 2016)

Sports

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Lancaster vs Mansfield Legacy, 7:00 at Mansfield

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Ferris vs Godley, 7:30 at Godley

Italy vs. Dallas Gateway, 7:30 at home

Maypearl vs Life Oak Cliff, 7:30 at Oak Cliff

Midlothian vs Mansfield Timberview, 7:30 at Mansfield

Milford vs Aquilla, 7:30 at home

Palmer vs Kemp, 7:30 at Kemp

Red Oak vs Waxahachie, 7:30 at Waxahachie

Life Waxahachie vs Lincoln, 7:30 at home (Homecoming)

Waxahachie vs Red Oak, 7:30 at home (Homecoming)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Ennis vs Del Valle, 7:30 at home (Senior Night)

