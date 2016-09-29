FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: This week’s area games (September 22, 23 and 24, 2016)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Lancaster vs Mansfield Legacy, 7:00 at Mansfield
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Ferris vs Godley, 7:30 at Godley
Italy vs. Dallas Gateway, 7:30 at home
Maypearl vs Life Oak Cliff, 7:30 at Oak Cliff
Midlothian vs Mansfield Timberview, 7:30 at Mansfield
Milford vs Aquilla, 7:30 at home
Palmer vs Kemp, 7:30 at Kemp
Red Oak vs Waxahachie, 7:30 at Waxahachie
Life Waxahachie vs Lincoln, 7:30 at home (Homecoming)
Waxahachie vs Red Oak, 7:30 at home (Homecoming)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Ennis vs Del Valle, 7:30 at home (Senior Night)