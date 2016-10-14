Trending
The Ellis County Press
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: This week’s area games (October 13-14, 2016)

Sports

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Red Oak vs Summit, 7:00 p.m. at Summit

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Ennis vs Lindale, 7:30 p.m. at home (Parent’s Night

Ferris vs Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m. at Emory Rains

Italy vs Itasca, 7:30 p.m. at home (Homecoming)

Lancaster vs Timberview, 7:30 p.m. at home (Homecoming)

Maypearl vs Scurry-Rosser, 7:30 p.m. at home (Homecoming)

Midlothian vs Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 at Mansfield

Milford vs Garden City, 7:30 p.m. at Garden City

Palmer vs Grandview, 7:30 p.m. at home

Life Waxahachie vs Godley, 7:30 p.m. at home

Waxahachie vs Legacy, 7:30 p.m. at home (Pink Out)

