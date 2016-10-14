FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: This week’s area games (October 13-14, 2016)

THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Red Oak vs Summit, 7:00 p.m. at Summit
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Ennis vs Lindale, 7:30 p.m. at home (Parent’s Night)
Ferris vs Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m. at Emory Rains
Italy vs Itasca, 7:30 p.m. at home (Homecoming)
Lancaster vs Timberview, 7:30 p.m. at home (Homecoming)
Maypearl vs Scurry-Rosser, 7:30 p.m. at home (Homecoming)
Midlothian vs Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 at Mansfield
Milford vs Garden City, 7:30 p.m. at Garden City
Palmer vs Grandview, 7:30 p.m. at home
Life Waxahachie vs Godley, 7:30 p.m. at home
Waxahachie vs Legacy, 7:30 p.m. at home (Pink Out)