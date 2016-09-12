Ferris wins big 69-0

FERRIS – Friday, September 2, 2016 marked the first home game for the Ferris Yellow Jackets Varsity football team.

The game was filled with a large roaring crowd, tons of yards, and even more smiling faces as the Jackets took their second win of the season with an explosive score of 69-0.

As the Jackets took this home opener victory against rival team the Castleberry Lions they hope to set the tone for the rest of their 2016 season with high expectations. Athlete of the week, WR, Joecoby Woodson (#4) earned his title by touching the ball a total of five times while gaining a touchdown each time for a total of 307 yards.

The Jackets hope to continue this winning streak (2-0) in their season as they take on the Crandall Pirates next week with new head coach Brandon Layne and their supporting staff and coaches.