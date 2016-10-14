Ferris gets overpowered at home by Canton 36-23

FERRIS — Canton quarterback Hunter Moore played a hand in all five of the Eagles touchdowns and posted 374 total yards in his side’s 36-23 win at Ferris to open District 6-4A Division II competition.

Moore completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 204 yards and two scores. He carried the ball 14 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Receiver Zach Brown led the Eagles in receiving with 99 yards and scored once.

On Ferris’s side of the ball, Senior Joecoby Woodson rushed 14 times for 87 yards, caught 5 passes for 87 yards, and scored two touchdowns. Sophomore Damian Edwards also scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion.

The victory moved Canton (6-1) into a three-team tie for first place in the league. Wills Point and Dallas Lincoln won elsewhere Friday.

Canton will go head-to-head with Wills Point this week, while Ferris (3-3) will face Emory Rains in an away game.