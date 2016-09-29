Ferris celebrates 2016 Homecoming with 31-3 victory over Mabank

FERRIS – The Ferris Yellowjackets celebrated Homecoming 2016 with a 31-3 win over the Mabank Panthers on Friday, Sept. 16.

Quarterback Riley Fagan accounted for two touchdowns, and Damian Edwards ran for 84 yards and a touchdown. Joecoby Woodson had three catches for 93 yards and a touchdown and also scored on a 3-yard run.

The Yellowjackets now own a 3-1 record. They’ll put it on the line next when they travel to Godley for a non-district battle on Friday, September 23. Ferris will play a Wildcats squad coming off a 49-17 non-district win over Castleberry (Fort Worth, TX). The Wildcats record now stands at 4-0.

Coming up next, the Panthers play the Athens Hornets in a 4A-1 Region II District 8 battle on Friday, September 23. Mabank will attempt to advance on its 0-4 season record. The Hornets enter the battle with a 0-4 record after their 61-36 non-league loss to Robinson.