Error-prone Bosqueville gets past Italy 34-21

Behind gashing, powerful running from a pair of senior running backs, Adrian Mathis and Treston Frazier, Bosqueville overcame five turnovers to down Italy Friday night, 34-21. With the win, the Bulldogs moved to 7-1 and remained undefeated in District 8-2A Div. I, running their league mark to 3-0.

A wild momentum swing late in the third quarter ended up going Bosqueville’s way. It also illustrated much of the way the rest of the game went. Leading 28-21, an eight-play Bulldog drive that included no third downs and no run shorter than six yards ended abruptly when Frazier fumbled at the Italy 2-yard line.

The turnover — Bosqueville’s fifth of the night — could have been a backbreaker, but three plays later Marcell Estell picked off Italy quarterback Tylan Wallace and raced to the end zone from 39 yards away to give the Bulldogs a two-score lead.

“That was a big play to get the momentum back on our side,” Bosqueville head coach Clint Zander said. “It turned the tide back in our favor.”

Four of the Bulldogs’ turnovers occurred in the first half, and those miscues kept them from pulling away from the Gladiators.

Up 21-7 following two touchdown runs by Mathis and one by Estell, Italy came back to tie it at 21-21 following a muffed Bulldog punt return with 3:58 to go until halftime.

After the Italy kickoff, Bosqueville moved quickly down the field, as they did all night, but Bulldog quarterback Tanner Moncus was stripped of the ball at the Italy 1-yard line. However, the Bulldog defense forced a three-and-out, and with 36 seconds remaining until halftime, Moncus redeemed himself when he found Chris Dodd on a go route for a 26-yard touchdown. That score gave the Bulldogs a 28-21 lead at intermission.

On three separate occasions Bosqueville drove inside the Gladiator 10-yard line, only to come up empty.

Courtesy Waco Tribune