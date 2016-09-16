Crandall beats up on Ferris 27-3 (Sept. 9)

MAXPREPS – The crowd at Friday’s non-district contest between the Crandall Pirates and the Ferris Yellowjackets saw Crandall beat Ferris by a score of 27-3.

Crandall now owns a 2-1 record. They’ll next host Midlothian Heritage for a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 16. Crandall will meet a Jaguars squad coming off a 52-50 non-district win over Decatur. The Jaguars record now stands at 2-1.

Coming up next, the Yellowjackets celebrate homecoming and host the Mabank Panthers in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 16. Ferris will attempt an upgrade on its 2-1 season record. Mabank comes into the contest with a 0-3 record after their 33-24 non-district loss to Canton.