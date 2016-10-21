RED OAK: ROHS Theatre announces musical comedy “Murders of 1940” October 27-29

Red Oak High School Theatre is proud to announce their next show of the 2016-2017 season, the musical comedy “MURDERS OF 1940!”

Don’t let the title fool you, its’ NOT a musical! It’s a Tony nominated mystery comedy written by John Bishop in the spirit of the old mystery comedies. Think CLUE... with secret passages, crazy plot twists, a colorful cast of characters and lots of laughs!

Performances are Oct. 27-29 at 7 p.m.at the ROHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 students. For more info contact hawktheatreparents@yahoo.com.