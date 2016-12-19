RED OAK: Red Oak ISD under interim superintendent

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – When former Red Oak ISD superintendent Dr. Scott Niven announced his departure at the end of the upcoming fall semester it left the district with a spot to fill and the need to make sure the change in leadership would be a smooth transition.

Alan Oakley stepped into that role on Nov. 7 in order to effect that smooth transition. His role as the district’s Interim Superintendent will also give the district the time it needs to find a full-time replacement in this key role.

“The most important part of my work as interim superintendent is to provide a smooth transition and to maintain the powerful momentum we have going across the district, Oakley said.

“Our teachers, School Board and administrators are focused on the right things - teaching and learning - and we’re going to keep that focus.”

Oakley said he has been fortunate to have the time to work with Niven and the administrative staff to ensure a smooth transition.

Niven’s last day in Red Oak ISD will be Jan.1, 2017.

He will begin his new job as superintendent in Allen ISD on January 2, 2017.

“Red Oak ISD is experiencing significant growth, and we need to plan wisely for our future,” Oakley said.

“The ROISD Growth Management Committee, which began its work in October, will continue. I am very impressed by this group of community members and the time they have committed to learning about our facilities, demographics and goals for teaching and learning. We will continue with this important work throughout the spring semester.”

The Red Oak School Board has also formed a committee to interview search firms as they consider their options for the search process and is anticipating hiring a superintendent by summer.

Oakley said he is prepared to stay as long as needed.

“During the spring semester, we will continue on with the excellent success ROISD has had in all areas of student life,” Oakley said. “Our School Board is an experienced and wise group of leaders, and we believe in constantly raising the bar and adjusting our goals.”

Oakley is already a well-known and highly respected figure in Ellis County in the areas of both education and law enforcement. He served as Superintendent in Palmer and Milford ISDs and as Interim Superintendent in Venus ISD and Scurry-Rosser ISD. In both districts where he served as Interim Superintendent, his contract was extended, and he provided the leadership the districts needed to make smooth transitions. Oakley is also experienced in working with boards and communities on bond elections and he has worked as a history teacher, assistant principal and principal.

In addition to his leadership positions in education, the Interim Superintendent is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He has 17 years of law enforcement ranging from the Waxahachie Police Department to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and as Chief of Police in Italy.

While he has undergraduate degree from SAGU-Waxahachie and a master’s degree in Educational Administration from TWU he said he is not interested in taking the open position with Red Oak ISD.

“Since I retired, I have thoroughly enjoyed my work as an interim superintendent in Red Oak ISD and other districts,” Oakley concluded. “I would like to continue that work. Red Oak ISD is a high-achieving and innovative district that is committed to student success. I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve here, and I look forward to continuing our work in the spring semester.”