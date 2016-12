North Ellis County Outreach staff and members of Texas Civil Defense took a break from distributing food, clothing and toys to needy families last Friday. NECO and Pennies from Heaven Thrift Store is a non-profit (501c3) Christian organization and is located at 404 S. Highway 342 in Red Oak.

NECO offers assistance to people in need throughout the community and presently serve the residents of 75154 and 75125 zip code areas.