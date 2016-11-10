RED OAK: Long-time superintendent Dr. Scott Niven leaving Red Oak

By Sheila Hatfield / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – Monday, the Board of Trustees for Allen ISD named Dr. Scott Niven, currently the Red Oak ISD Superintendent, as lone finalist for their open superintendent position. Allen ISD currently serves over 20,000 students in their district.

Dr. Niven has successfully served as the Superintendent of Red Oak ISD since 2007. Under his leadership, Red Oak ISD has experienced great success through a number of innovative programs. Through his commitment to a strong college and career based program, Red Oak has formed an innovative partnership with TSTC that serves as a model throughout the State to other school districts. Additionally, during his tenure, Red Oak has expanded their dual credit program from six credit hours upon his arrival to more than 160 dual credit hours available today. Niven has led the Red Oak Classroom Revolution which was expected to prepare Red Oak students for success in the world in which they will enter upon graduation.

Dr. Niven came to Red Oak ISD in 2007 as superintendent. Prior to then, he was employed as superintendent of Liberty-Eylau ISD near Texarkana. He also served as assistant superintendent for business and support operations with Texarkana ISD for two years and director of business operations for four years. He taught at Texas High School in Texarkana and served as an adjunct instructor at Texas A&M in Texarkana.

Niven is a certified public accountant and was a senior staff accountant with Thomas & Thomas Certified Public Accountants from 1988-1994.

Earning his Ph.D in education at Texas A&M Commerce in 2012 and a master’s degree in education from A&M’s Texarkana satellite campus in 2003, his undergraduate degree in business administration and accounting was earned from the University of Arkansas.

He is a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and Red Oak Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and previously served as president of the Northeast Texas Association of School Business Officials and has been and is currently involved in many organizations serving on their Board of Directors.

“My family and I will never forget our 10 years in Red Oak ISD. This is a special community that is focused on the right things for our children and their future,” said Niven. “This place will always have a special place in our hearts, and we have made friendships here that will last a lifetime.”

Dr. Niven, wife, Christy and 10 year old son, Matthew plan to relocate to Allen. The couple also has two older daughters, one an educator in Humble, and another graduating from the University of Arkansas in December.

“One of Dr. Niven’s greatest legacies is his passion for student success and the continuous drive to provide multiple pathways for the students of Red Oak ISD, based upon their personal areas of interest and ultimate career goals” stated a news release from the ROISD.

“We greatly appreciate the leadership Dr. Niven has provided for our district the past 10 years said Henry Lozano, Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees President. “He has moved us forward academically and has been instrumental in guiding our district toward success in all academic and elective areas. His continuous focus on making decisions based upon what is best for our students is a core value shared throughout the district. Dr. Niven’s dedication to academic excellence is one of his greatest qualities.”

Niven said he was very honored to be the lone finalist in Allen ISD.

“I truly believe that God opened this new door of opportunity for me and my family, and I am looking forward to working with the educators, students and community members there,” he said.

The Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees has hired Alan Oakley to join the district in a consultative capacity due to Dr. Niven’s pending departure at the end of the fall semester.

Oakley has experience as superintendent in both Milford ISD and Palmer ISD, from which he retired, and has spent the past 11 years serving in various school districts as Interim Superintendent, most recently in Scurry-Rosser ISD. It is the intent of the board to name him the Interim Superintendent upon the departure of Dr. Niven.

The board will then begin the process of searching for a new superintendent to continue to lead our district, with the expectation to have a new superintendent in place by next summer.

“We wish Dr. Niven much success in his new position and thank him for his friendship, the drive and dedication for a quality program, and focused vision of student success, all while leading ROISD to ever greater standards of excellence” stated Lozano.