RED OAK: 2 female burglary suspects arrested

RED OAK – Red Oak police charged Rebekka Shianne Haynes and Desiree Monique Martinez with eight counts of burglary of a vehicle and minor in possession of alcohol on Monday, Nov. 7.

The two suspects were arrested following a string of seven burglaries of vehicle offenses in the 100 block of Pecan Court, 100 block of Dove Hill Circle and 600 block of Pecan Place from 7 to 9 p.m.

Red Oak Police found all the vehicles were left unsecured and the suspects removed several items from the vehicles.

Witnesses provided identifying information in regards to the color, make and model of the suspect vehicle including characters in the license plate.

On Monday at around 12:25 p.m., Red Oak Police personnel were dispatched to the 200 block of Barbara Way to a suspicious activity call.

The dispatcher said a Silver Nissan Pathfinder occupied by two females were seen stopping at vehicles and a female with dark hair that was put up in a bun was observed watching while the driver attempted to open vehicle doors in the 200 block of Barbara Way.

The dispatcher obtained additional identifying information on the suspect vehicle and relayed the information to the officers.

Officer Bratcher concluded his neighborhood patrol within the Coyote Ridge subdivision and started towards the Brian Terrace subdivision to assist the responding units.

As Bratcher started to exit the subdivision, he saw a Silver Nissan SUV occupied by two females turn into the Coyote Ridge subdivision. Bratcher turned around and saw the vehicle matched the identifying information provided in the previous offense reports as well as the active suspicious vehicle call for service.

Prior to initiating a traffic stop, the dispatcher advised the complainant in the Brian Terrace subdivision confirmed his vehicle had been burglarized.

Bratcher initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and the driver was identified as Rebekka Shianne Haynes, 17, and the passenger was identified as Desiree Monique Martinez, 18.

Sgt. Dollar arrived on scene to assist with the investigation and discovered property reported stolen in the previous offense reports was recovered from inside of the suspect vehicle.

They were transported to the Red Oak City Jail and confined on the offenses, arraigned and transported to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.