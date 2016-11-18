Price re-elected pct. 3 commissioner; says transit key in south Dallas district

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

DALLAS – It wasn’t a surprise on Nov. 8 when incumbent Precinct 3 County Commissioner John Wiley Price easily kept his seat with 67.46-percent or 131,175 votes in unofficial results as compared to his challengers, Republican S. T. Russell with 27.34-percent or 53,169 votes and Ona Marie Hendricks on the Green Party ticket at 5.20-percent or 10,115 votes, however, he does say his next term is about some changes.

Sitting in his Precinct 3 seat since 1985, Price said just moments after polls closed in Dallas last week he will continue to make transit in the southern part of Dallas County a strong priority.

“NCTCOG, DART and Star Transit in the Best Southwest, we understand how important this is in terms of how we continue to grow,” Price said.

With a nod toward his ongoing commitment to Dallas County’s southern sector growth in transportation he also acknowledged local city leaders.

Leaders like former Desoto Mayor and current Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman said, “Transportation has become increasingly more important to this region and the lack of sufficient public transportation will continue to encumber economic opportunities in the Best Southwest region.”

The impact on growth and home values have been documented by the American Public Transportation Association, which noted that home values performed 42-percent better on average if they are located near public transportation with high frequency service.

That said, Sherman added “Commissioner Price understands like no other public official that creating robust economic development in the southern sector will require a regional approach in order to deliver a sustainable public transportation solution.

A solution in which the commissioner is determined to find by gathering all the mayor’s, council members and city managers in his district from the southern region that presently provide no public transportation.”

One of Price’s biggest concerns is when companies consider relocating to the south these businesses ask about public transportation.

“It is our aim to address this critical barrier to enhancing quality of life for the people of areas south of Dallas,” Sherman said.

“Simply put, by addressing public transportation that leads to our business district we are able to connect people to job centers.”

Price was gracious about his win and said “We feel good about it, but we don’t take anything for granted.”