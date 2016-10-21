PALMER: Not all shelter dog faces online are waiting when you get to the shelter

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

PALMER – Palmer resident Mark Varsel was upset.

He had found a dog on the Ellis County SPCA website that he had his heart set on taking home.

It wasn’t to be, however, because Varsel said when he got to the shelter and looked at the two Australian Shepherd puppies and the mother one of the volunteers told him they had been promised to rescue.

Varsel said the entire idea of it just didn’t make sense.

He had seen the dogs on the Ellis County SPCA website, he was looking right at the little puppies and he was told they were going to a rescue to wait for a new home.

“I asked if she (the volunteer) could tell me which rescue so I could pursue the puppies with that rescue and she could not, or would not,” Varsel said.

“It was disturbing. It was a stressful scene and upon observing it you had to wonder why they would keep the puppies in these conditions any longer than absolutely necessary when they could have been adopted right away. We would likely have adopted both puppies as they were siblings.”

Ellis County SPCA Director Joan McGrath said it is not always that easy, but she agreed the situation with Varsel was not handled well.

“I explained to him,” McGrath said “that it was not what he made it out to be. The kennel was very full and I contacted an Australian Shepherd rescue group to see if they could pick up a mother dog and two puppies.”

McGrath said the rescue group had arranged for a foster, a vet visit, and transport for the three and were on their way to the shelter when Varsel arrived.

In fact, McGrath said the dogs were picked up within minutes of Varsel’s visit and that the puppies and the mother did not go to another shelter.

The bottom line is no one wants a shelter dog to be kept from moving on to a forever home. Varsel felt like if the puppies were on the website as available then the puppies therefore, should have been made available to him since he was looking right at them at the shelter upon his arrival.

“Had he spoken to me I would have happily given him the name of the group to see about adopting from them,” McGrath said.

“As I explained to him we have an all new staff and the woman he visited with was on her first day.

"It is our fault that she did not handle the situation better, but transferring the dogs out kept them safe and opened up space for us to house other dogs.”

McGrath said that is how the shelter keeps it euthanasia rates down.

“The faster we can get animals out of the shelter the better it is for all, she explained. “Sadly there is no shortage of incoming animals.”

The real question is why leave photos of dogs up on the Ellis County SPCA website if the dogs are not available.

In a letter Varsel wrote to the Ellis County SPCA, he stated he was returning his membership card because he could no longer support an organization that does not support him.

“I don’t know what is going on over there. I don’t know who is in charge or who is making these misguided decisions, but this was clearly wrong,” he wrote in a letter to this newspaper.

“The number one priority should be the best interest of the animals in your care.”

McGrath believes the decisions being made under her watch are good decisions.

“We have doubled our live release rate in the past couple months due to aggressive campaigning of our lost animals as well as our animals needing new homes,” she said. “We use Facebook for a lot of that and have a fairly large following there. I am sorry Mr. Varsel came away with such a bad taste in his mouth as that was never our intent. I am hopeful my explanation to him helped him understand the situation a bit better.”

Varsel said he has since adopted a dog from the Dallas SPCA, but he felt a moral obligation to speak out about the dogs being moved around and also being shown on the website when not available.

McGrath said she has contacted the person who controls the Ellis County SPCA website and asked that they place a statement on the adoption page explaining to potential adopters to call the shelter to check the availability of a specific animal “as we are not able to immediately change each animal’s status.”

Indeed, it is a good problem to have when you can increase the live release rate and find homes for the animals that need adopting, but for a potential animal adopter it is a disappointing experience. When you have fallen in love with an animal you saw on the website, you really do hope your four-legged friend can go home with you too.