OVILLA: Ovilla names Red Oak Record official paper

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The Ovilla City Council voted 4 to 1 at last week’s city council meeting to name the Red Oak Record. the sister paper of The Ellis County Press, as the city’s new official paper.

Four of the five city council members voted for the change, which will be effective January 1, 2017.

Larry Stevenson, place 2, was the lone council member who voted against the ordinance.

Red Oak Record publisher Charles Hatfield said, “We are truly excited to be able to serve the Ovilla community better. “We have been covering Ovilla functions for several years and will now be able to do more.”

The Red Oak Record has been serving the Ellis County area for the past 11 years.

The additional consent and regular items put to vote on the agenda were approved unanimously. This included the financial transactions for October 2016 in the amount over $5,000.

The Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation, which passed asking council to set a public hearing date for an update in regard to the City of Ovilla Land Use Assumptions and Water and Wastewater Impact Fee and Capital Improvement Plan.

The council also passed a Resolution adopting the publication of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission entitled Public Playground Safety Handbook.

Rate changes will become effective on Jan. 1, 2017 for the amount to be charged by Progressive Waste Management for monthly residential solid waste collection.

This fee change of 2.03-percent is part of the contract between Progressive Waste Management and the City of Ovilla and will change rates $13.00 per month to $13.26 per month.

The council also discussed wording to be made to the permit for the Master Contract Plan between the City of Ovilla and Bureau Veritas. Staff was directed to make changes to the contract adding wording to the permit as discussed.