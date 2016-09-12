Ovilla Heritage Day set for Sept. 24

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – Now in its 31st year, the City of Ovilla’s Heritage Day celebration has been set for Saturday, Sept. 24.

Heritage Day Coordinator/Ovilla City Council Place 4 member Doug Hunt said, “Heritage Day is a wonderful time to get out and enjoy a day at the city with children, neighbors, and the rest of the community.”

Ovilla’s Heritage Day celebration will begin, as in years past, with the much-anticipated parade at 8:30 a.m. with the parade line beginning at the Ovilla Road Baptist Church. The one-mile parade route will proceed on Ovilla Road (FM 664) to Main Street and then through downtown Ovilla to City Hall.

Hunt said the parade will be led by Grand Marshall Nick Harris, a long time resident of the city and retired pastor of Ovilla Road Baptist Church.

“The parade will include local dignitaries including Michelle Carter, just back from the Olympic games in Rio where she won the gold medal for shot put, fire engines, clowns, horses, motorcycles, old cars and floats,” Hunt said.

Following the parade an opening ceremony will commence on the park grounds behind City Hall.

Awards are normally given for the best parade floats and then the entertainment begins for children and adults.

Hunt said the entertainment for the day will include the Red Oak Opry and a local band called She Dances. For the younger children the Vertical Church will be hosting the “Vertical Zone” in the home plate area of the baseball field. There will also be bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses and games. Of course, Dusty the Clown will be on hand for face painting and balloon animals.

For car buffs don’t miss the 2017 vehicle lineup showcasing several local dealers with a sneak peek at what is coming in the new year.

More than 80 vendor booths will also be on hand selling everything from crafts to clothes to offering information about local businesses.

Come hungry since Hunt said there will be “great food available during the day. From barbeque to roasted corn, snow cones, Chick-Fil-A, candied nuts, homemade ice cream and smoked turkey legs.”

Heritage Day in Ovilla began in 1985. Previous to that, the Ovilla Chamber of Commerce had held several special “get together days” in the late ’70s. Those events were held in the spring and included a running event and community party. In the mid-1980s in an effort to bring the city together and develop an all inclusive community spirit the city council, led by then Mayor Charlie Morton, decided to emulate the trend that was being seen in several surrounding cities, including Red Oak’s Founders Day.

At that time, Heritage Day started small with a few booths and local craftsmen displaying their products.

Then Mayor Morton finalized the layout of the booths, installed electricity and set the date as the fourth Saturday in September.

“We have many new families in our area and we invite everyone to come out and enjoy a day of fun and opportunity to make new friends,” Dormier concluded.