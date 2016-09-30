Ovilla Fire Department gets new fire engine

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – It’s been a few years in the works, but the City of Ovilla finally welcomed a new fire engine last week. The new addition is part of the city’s effort to update the current Fire Department fleet and offer citizens in Ovilla and the ESD areas better service overall.

According to a press release from Ovilla City Manager Dennis Burn Ovilla spent many hours comparing fire trucks. The release said this effort “finally paid off this last spring as the ESD #2 Board agreed to the purchase the Fire Engine for the City.”

The final specs were approved in April with members of the Fire Department taking part in talks about the new apparatus in Wisconsin. Several months ago fire department representatives traveled to Wisconsin a second time for a final inspection of the finished product.

Ovilla Mayor Pro Tem David Griffin said “We on the City Council are very excited and pleased to have this new Fire Engine #701 added to the Ovilla Fire Department. We sincerely appreciate the Board of the ESD#2 purchasing this equipment for us.”

The new engine is a Dash CF PUC with a 450 horsepower Cummins Diesel engine. It carries 750 gallons of water, 20 gallons of foam and has a Compressed Air Foam System.

According to the press release everything on the truck sits behind a roll-up door to keep the controls and equipment clean and out of the weather. The new engine will also carry 1,000-feet of five-inch supply line, 800-feet of three-inch supply line and over 1,000-feet of 1 ¾ to 2 ½ inch handlines that will be used to attack various styles of fire as needed. Four personnel can sit inside the truck along with space for the necessary EMS supplies.

The purchase of this new apparatus is also one step closer to creating an Apparatus Replacement Program in Ovilla. According to the National Fire Protection Agency an apparatus older than 15 years that has been properly maintained and that is still in service can be placed in reserve status and upgraded in accordance with the agency’s Standard for Fire Apparatus Refurbishing.

The city held a ceremony last week welcoming the new E-701 to the fire department and retiring the old E-701.

“The Ovilla Fire Department has grown from a small group of volunteers with a hand built fire truck years ago to a professional, well equipped fire department capable of providing fast and efficient emergency services to protect our citizens of Ovilla and surrounding areas,” Griffin concluded.