OVILLA CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Ovilla thanks fire personnel, stays with official newspaper

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – It’s Fire Safety month and while there are many ways that communities can say thanks to its fire department personnel, at last week’s Ovilla City Council meeting council took a moment to recognize volunteers and part-time employees in that department, two who are leaving.

Recognition went to Randy Beets who has spent 20 years with the City of Ovilla as a part-time firefighter. Beets retired from the City of DeSoto as a Captain in the Fire Department and he brought many years of experience and knowledge to the Ovilla Fire Department.

Ovilla Fire Chief Brandon Kennedy said “he will be missed.”

Also recognized was Neal Holt who has spent eight years with the Ovilla Fire Department as a volunteer and recently resigned in order to concentrate more on his business.

Kennedy said several other volunteers and part-time staff were also recognized at the meeting “either because they are new to the department and I like to show the citizens and the council members the quality people that we are hiring or just to recognize them and show our appreciation of their commitment to the City of Ovilla and the citizens.”

The meeting got underway with Mayor Pro Tem David Griffin at the helm in the absence of Mayor Richard Dormier. Place 4 Doug Hunt was also absent from the meeting.

After fire department recognitions, council voted unanimously to deny a request from Alluvium Development, Inc., for an ordinance variance pertaining to the Hidden Valley Estates Subdivision regarding two-story residential square footage requirements.

Council also voted unanimously on the annual Ellis County Interlocal Cooperative Contract Agreement by and between the City of Ovilla and Ellis County for the fiscal year 2017 and approved, with revisions, an Interlocal Agreement for providing emergency services by and between Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 2 and the City of Ovilla.

The approval of a price proposal from Heritage Asphalt Company for road reconstruction and paving on Lariat Trail and Water Street/Cockrell Hill Road passed as did a meritorious exception on the city’s Code of Ordinances in order for Ovilla Road Baptist Church/Ovilla Christian School to replace its existing sign with a LED cabinet sign on a concrete base located on Ovilla Road.

Other items that passed unanimously were an ordinance establishing 20 mile-per-hour school zones along Shiloh Road east of Bryson Lane to the property line of the Dolores W. McClatchey Elementary School and along Bryson Lane south of Judy Lane to the south side of the intersection of Shiloh Road.

A resolution for a Municipal Equipment Lease-Purchase Lease Agreement between the city and Motorola Solutions passed as did an engineering service agreement with Birkhoff, Hendricks & Carter, LLP for the Red Oak Creek 12-inch water line project.

In a 3 -1 vote with Griffin voting in favor of a change to the city’s official newspaper, council members Larry Stevenson, Rachel Huber and Michael Myers decided to keep the status quo with Waxahachie Daily Light continuing as the official newspaper for the city.