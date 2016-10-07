Officer accused of assaulting family member

ELLIS COUNTY – A Dallas police officer was charged with assault causing bodily injury of a family member according to police.

Senior Cpl. Keith Huber turned himself in to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department on Friday in connection with the incident reportedly occurring Sept. 26.

Huber posted $2,500 bond and was released from the jail Saturday morning. No other details of the incident were released.

Huber, a 16-year veteran of the Dallas department, is assigned to the central patrol division.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.