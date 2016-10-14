National Night Out bring citizens, law enforcement officers face to face

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

As cities throughout Texas took part in the annual community-building campaign called National Night Out last Tuesday night, local cities like Ferris, Red Oak, Ovilla, Hutchins and Palmer all held annual event as in years past.

Texas, unlike the other 49 states holds its NNO event in October, other states around the country since 1984 have held the annual event on the first Tuesday of August.

National Night Out is all about recognizing the importance of the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement in an effort to bring back a sense of community.

Established in 1984 with funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice, the event was originally part of the National Association of Town Watch, a nationwide organization dedicated to the “development, maintenance, and protection of community-based, law enforcement affiliated crime prevention activities,” according to the National Night Out website.

Since its inception National Night Out activities have reportedly increased from 2.5 million people in 400 communities to more than 32 million people in 9,530 communities by 1999.

Locally, it’s a time when residents get to know the officers who patrol the streets, enjoy a hamburger or hot dog, play games and enjoy a sense of oneness and community.

Ovilla

Ovilla Chief of Police Brian Windham said “We consider our Ovilla Night Out event to be a great success.”

Windham can say that since Ovilla’s event saw 150 people come out for the night to enjoy bounce houses, face painting with a local clown, music, food prepared and cooked by the Ovilla Fire Department and city staff and conversation and fellowship.

Hutchins

In the City of Hutchins, Chief of Police Steve Perry said that city saw about 150 to 200 citizens who came out to support the community.

Perry posted a letter on the department’s Facebook page about the success of this year’s Hutchins National Night Out.

“Thank you to everyone who came together and participated in National Night Out. The idea behind National Night Out is to bring neighbors together to discuss neighborhood issues and to meet and fellowship with your neighbors. In the City of Hutchins our goal is to bring community together following the same concept but at a central location. It takes a lot of work to make an event like this a success and Administrative Assistant Meghan Jones has set the bar. Ms. Jones did a fabulous job of coordinating the event, coordinating the different departments, and getting information out to the citizens.”

Perry went on to say he was proud of the “men and women in blue” who came out and participated in National Night Out. He said overall the event proved to be a good opportunity for the community and members of the Hutchins Police Department to discuss crime prevention issues in neighborhoods. He also challenged each of his officers to “roll your windows down while patrolling in the neighborhoods, take the time to get to know the community, and I truly believe that we will build lasting relationships, and reduce crime by having our community partners supporting us.”

Perry also thanked the city’s Fire Department; Public Works Department; City Hall staff, particularly Court Clerk Tammy Cantu who he said has not missed a National Night Out in her tenure with the city; Municipal Judge Cass Calloway; the Hutchins City Council and, the citizens of Hutchins.

“A lady shared with me that she has lived in Hutchins for 40 years and has never really had the opportunity to meet the police officers,” Perry said. “As the Chief of Police I want all our citizens to know that we are committed to keeping the Hutchins community safe. We are honored to serve the community and look forward to many more years of coming together as a community and discussing crime prevention topics and safer neighborhoods to live in.”

Ferris

City of Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar said the city’s 2016 National Night Out was a “great success.”

“The event was held at Mutz Park with approximately 600 people in attendance,” he said.

The event was open to all City of Ferris citizens however citizens from the greater Ferris area attended as well. The Ferris Police Department coordinated the city’s two-hour event, which included various children’s games, a bounce house, dunk tank, hamster ball and laser tag and free food and refreshments as well as sponsor-contributed door prizes that were given away throughout the event.

Red Oak

Boyd Brock, City of Red Oak Police Department’s Crime Prevention Specialist sent a press release that read Red Oak’s National Night Out drew about 300 people in the parking area around the Red Oak Police/Fire Department. The city had a DJ playing tunes, 25 items to be raffled and officers from the Ellis County Sherriff’s Office, Ellis County Constable’s Office and Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol) were in attendance. Target provided the food and the Ellis County K9 team was on hand for demonstrations during the night.

Palmer

Over in the City of Palmer, Palmer Police Secretary Krystal Zamarripa said the city’s National Night Out event was a great success with the help of all the city employees and high school volunteers.

“Our goal was to have our community come out and enjoy the entertainment for the whole family,” Zamarripa said.

There was a dunking booth where students got to dunk their teachers and principals and a cupcake walk where everyone could join in the fun.

“Our department really appreciated the presence of the Marines and their vehicles,” Zamarripa added. “This was also our first year to have SPCA come out and bring their cute little fur balls, and two were adopted that night. We were also glad to see many different businesses come out such as Camelot Dental, Spring Market, Marble Slab and even our Ellis County Constable as well as TXDot, Ellis County Sheriff’s office, the Gingerbread House and the celebrity game warden from the new Animal Planet TV Show “Lone Star Law.”

Zamarripa concluded the City of Palmer is “already looking forward to next year’s event.”