“Ms. Nell” celebrates more than 35 years of service to SAGU

WAXAHACHIE – For over 35 years, Custodian Nell Moore, has served and continues to serve the faculty, staff and students of Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU).

During Nell’s time at SAGU, the institution has been under the leadership of five presidents, undergone several building developments and experienced an increase in enrollment. However, during this time of great change, she has continued to provide custodial duties in SAGU’s Farmer Administration Building and serve others with the same smile and consideration that has made her known throughout SAGU’s campus as the beloved “Ms. Nell.”

SAGU President Kermit Bridges is one of many that have had the pleasure of knowing Ms. Nell throughout the years.“Nell Moore is one of the most dedicated employees SAGU has ever known,” President Bridges said. “Every day, she faithfully fulfills her duties as a ministry unto the Lord. What an incredible testimony of selfless service!”

Along with President Bridges, many other faculty and staff value their friendship with Ms. Nell and her hard work ethic. Some of these friendships include Communication Arts Professor Dr. Danny Alexander and English Professor Dr. Amy Alexander, both of whom used to be in the Farmer Administration Building before later moving to the Hagee Communication Center.

Dr. Danny Alexander and Dr. Amy Alexander consider Ms. Nell to be a precious friend and an amazing woman of faith. When Dr. Amy Alexander's office was previously in the Farmer Administration Building, she experienced a continuous leaking problem during rainy weather. Every time it rained, water would leak through the roof. However, Ms. Nell was always there with a bucket to catch the water and help prevent Dr. Amy Alexander's materials from being ruined by water damage.

“She takes pride in her work and goes beyond what is required of her,” Dr. Danny Alexander said. “We consider her a dear friend and an amazing woman of faith whose heart loves to minister to people of all ages.”

“When I wake up in the morning, I have a good mind to come in and do my job,” Ms. Nell said. “I just enjoy coming in and meeting the professors. It makes my day.”

