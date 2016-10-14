MIDLOTHIAN: Man with machete attacks neighbor

MIDLOTHIAN – Gerald Santiago, 48, was arrested Saturday night in Midlothian after he ran through a neighborhood street with a machete and attacked a man outside his home, according to witnesses.

Santiago was apparently high and acting crazy and was seen running up and down the 100 block of Pebble Creek Drive with the machete about 8:30 p.m.

He ran into the back yard of a neighbor and assaulted a man, authorities said. The victim went to police and told them Santiago had cut him on his upper chest.

Police then saw Santiago fleeing into the woods behind his home. He was found, arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains in jail, with bail set at $250,000.