It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Happy holidays! Now that Thanksgiving is over it’s time to officially get ready for Christmas.

Here’s a breakdown of what a few of the cities in Ellis County will be doing to get into the spirit of the season. Join a few of these cities for the celebration and have a great holiday season.

Ennis

Ennis is alive with holiday magic.

The Lights of Ennis Committee along with city staff are busy preparing for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights and Block Party that takes place in the heart of downtown Ennis on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The evening includes a block party complete with dance and musical performances, food trucks, open house at the Ennis Railroad Museum, children’s crafts and fun photo ops with Santa and the Grinch.

The parade boasts wonderful floats full of holiday spirit that go right down the middle of historical downtown.

Santa Claus is the parade finale and is always a community favorite. There will also be a grand tree lighting with a 50 foot and two 30 foot digitally lit trees. Pierce Park will come alive with colorfully lit trees and a 12 days of Christmas display.

The Harvesters (four-part harmony gospel quartet) will be singing holiday classics following the parade.

Ferris

The 2016 Christmas on the Square in Ferris is Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 5 p.m. The city parade begins at dusk, and there will also be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling.

Add to that free photos with Santa and crafts for the kids as well as a bounce house and a raffle every hour and it’s a great way to say hello holidays.

You don’t want to miss the Grinch either, and of course, there will be contests to keep the action going for the evening. From the Best Gingerbread House to the Best Dressed Float and Best Dressed Horse or dress your dog up and see if the Strut Your Festive Mutt award is a take home for you this year.

Wilmer

Join the folks in Wilmer on Friday meet at the city gazebo to join in not only the city’s Christmas tree lighting, but also a festive round of Christmas caroling from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hutchins

The City of Hutchins Christmas parade and tree lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at Campbell Park. That night, the tree lighting will light up the city at 6 p.m. along with pictures with Santa, face painting, refreshment, crafts and free gifts for the children.

Ovilla

The City of Ovilla will light its Christmas tree this year on December 3, 2016 at Heritage Park. In the past the city has enjoyed residents coming out to take part with music and refreshments to set the mood for the season.

It was going on 11 years ago that the Ovilla Service League donated a large evergreen tree to the City to be placed in Heritage Park. Following its planting the Service League began to sponsor the City's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the park. A local church choir attended and led the audience in the singing of Christmas carols and that tradition has continued ever since.

Red Oak

From Dec. 1 to 3, Red Oak ISD’s Education Foundation Festival of Trees will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Old Red Oak Jr. High School at 200 Live Oak Street.

The Festival of Trees is a magical family event designed to kick off the holiday season by bringing the community together to view dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings, gift baskets, centerpieces and other holiday items donated by the Red Oak community. At the end of the festival the trees will be sold in a silent auction.

Red Oak High School will host its annual Special Needs Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Red Oak High School Cafeteria. The market will feature a silent auction and photos with Santa.