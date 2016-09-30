TIM LAUGHLIN: The conscience of America

“When I shut up Heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among My people, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land.” – II Chronicles 7:13, 14

The conscience of a country is determined by the god they worship and their submission to that deity that sets the direction of their moral compass! America was founded as a Christian country, intended to be a nation under the mighty hand and leading of God until she defected from His laws and defiled herself in rebellion and sin, forgetting His great blessings in which He graciously bestowed on her.

In 1861 America entered one of the bloodiest eras since her inception, the "Civil War" in which 620,000 Confederate and Union soldiers were killed. The land was bitterly divided over slavery and the outcome looked grim until Abraham Lincoln took it upon himself to designate a day of national humiliation, prayer and fasting in which businesses shut down and the nation cried out to God for forgiveness and mercy! This day was actually a proclamation by the President which is preserved in the library of Congress as Appendix 19, volume 12. The Civil War ended in 1865 and slavery was abolished because the people of America humbled themselves and prayed for God to bring about their deliverance!

Today however because of our present administration this would probably not become a reality because of political correctness and the advent of the Inner Faith community of third world religions, cults and other false religions such as Islam! This will be totally up to the true believers in this land to pray and fast and cry out to the One true God for mercy or else this once great land is doomed to chaos and destruction, ultimately becoming just another third world country.

“Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded. Lament and mourn and weep! Let your laughter be turned to mourning and your joy to gloom. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.” – James 4:7-10