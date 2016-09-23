TIM LAUGHLIN: Has a nation changed its Gods?

“Has a nation changed it’s gods, which are not gods? But My people have changed their Glory for what does not profit.” – Jeremiah 2:11

There is only one reason that America has not been destroyed because of their sins and that is the fact that a multitude of believers still inhabit the country! You have heard the statement that if God doesn’t destroy America He will have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah, and that is the very reason He didn't destroy them, because His chosen, Lot was still living there.

America began as a nation that honored God, many of its laws were framed from the scriptures and in the capitol there are many paintings of biblical stories and characters such as Moses. One of the largest churches in Washington met at one time in the capitol building, a congregation of two thousand! What do you think would happen if that was tried today in our politically correct society that demands equal time and respect for all religions, even though the framers didn't intend for that to happen?

Although most of the evangelical churches are polluted with a spirit of nationalism, the fact remains that they live in America, but their primary citizenship is the Kingdom of God! Because the churches have been silent on sin for years, a liberal spirit of Anti-Christ has dominated the land bringing with it the legalization of abortion that allowed the murder of fifty five million innocent unborn children, and then the door to the proverbial closet was opened and the perverse LGBT community came out because there was no longer any fear of God!

“For My people have committed two evils: they have forsaken Me, the fountain of living waters, and hewn themselves cisterns, broken cisterns that can hold no water.” – Jeremiah 2:13

The guilt of Sodom

“Look, this was the iniquity of your sister Sodom: She and her daughter had pride, fullness of food, and abundance of idleness; neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. “And they were haughty and committed abomination before Me; therefore I took them all away as I saw fit.” – Ezekiel 16:49

We always think of Sodom and Gomorrah being destroyed for perversion and homosexuality but that was only part of their guilt, being haughty and rich, not caring for the poor and having way too much time on their hands. Remember the old saying, “Idle minds are the devil’s workshop!” I would say that America has reached the same level or maybe even exceeded their limits on perversion, idleness and arrogance, making them much more wicked and deserving of the righteous judgment of God!

The American middle class are oblivious to the sins of the land, never stepping outside their comfortable gated lifestyles, when right outside their doors there is a dark and foreboding spirit killing thousands from drug addiction, sexually transmitted diseases of all kinds and AIDS. Many of their own children are taken captive by addiction and sexual promiscuity and they don’t even know it because of their busy lives, too obsessed with their own idols of sports, pleasure, shopping and spa treatments while their kids are going to Hell!

Beneath America’s shinning image is a filthy perverse world hidden from sight from those blinded by their own lusts and pleasures just like the perverts who wanted to have sex with the angels whom God sent to destroy them, even when they were blinded it didn't stop their perversion trying to get at Lot’s guests. The next day God reigned down fire and brimstone on a gross and perverted people, blinded by their own lifestyles and rescued Lot and his family, although his wife wanted one last look!

“Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father but is of the world.” – I John 2:15,16

America has made herself an enemy of God

“Adulterers and adulteresses! Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity (ill will) with God? Whoever therefore wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God.” – James 4:4

An enemy you say, yes an enemy because America has expelled God from the land, has invited false religions and cults access to be acknowledged as equals even though they, in many cases worship demons! Prayer was banned in schools but Muslims can pray, the Bible is treated as a dangerous book, also banned from schools when at one time it was part of America's curriculum.

The name of Jesus is profaned and mocked by liberals and even Chaplains in the military are not allowed to pray in His name! Because of our blatant rebellion against the Most High we are feeling the effects of His absence, not only in the land but also in the church which has become silent on sin and compromised with pride and greed! Because the evangelicals are afraid of losing their precious non-profit status they have retreated into their cathedrals of complacency and continue becoming increasingly friendly with the world system and are becoming estranged from their God!

The 911 attacks were a wake up call because God’s protection was absent as the same people He sent upon Israel when they sinned, flew their arrows of indignation into the two phallic symbols of man’s pride and greed, destroying them in a manner of minutes. You would think that would have brought the country to its knees but they didn’t see it but continued in their rebellion crying out, “God bless America!” even though He had allowed His enemies to destroy them in their arrogance. I won't even quote II Chronicles because His people are not ready to repent, but there will come a time and now is approaching when the powers of darkness will be poured out on the land and people will cry out for mercy from a God who has been deeply offended by our behavior!

“Of how much worse punishment, do you suppose, will he be thought worthy who has trampled the Son of God underfoot, counted the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified a common thing (unclean), and insulted the Spirit of grace? For we know Him who said, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. And again, the Lord will judge His people. “It is a terrifying thing to fall into the hands of the living God.” – Hebrews 10:29-31