By Geri McGhee

Through “Soul Ties,” you can carry the familiar spirits, the addictions, sicknesses, characteristics, ideas, habits, opinions and emotions, etc. of the persons with whom you have a soul tie. Many people are looking to the world to find solutions to

their problems when the answer could lie in a soul tie. There have been many occasions when I have seen people instantly healed of pain when soul ties are broken. This has been especially true when a person repents of sin, forgives those who have hurt them physically, mentally, emotionally, sexually, spiritually or medically and breaks the soul tie that was formed through the offense. Grief and anger (vexation) towards the offender will hold the pain in whatever area that was hurt.

ECC 11:10 says, “So, remove vexation (grief and anger) from your heart and put away pain from your body.”

A soul tie involves the joining of a person’s human spirit and personality (his mind, will and emotions), which includes his heart and conscience. A soul tie is the joining or knitting together of a relationship. A soul tie cannot be seen with physical eyes. But if you could see as God sees or as angels and demons see, you would see people linked and tied together in the spirit realm. There are good and Godly soul ties and there are soul ties, which are evil and ungodly.

Godly soul ties are based upon God’s righteous law of love. Some examples of Godly soul ties are when like-minded believers are joined in the Lord, marriage partners, parents and children, believers to pastors, pastors to believers, etc.

God approves of these kinds of soul ties. They represent the joining of persons together through agape love. In Colossians 2:2 it describes this kind of Godly soul tie where it says, ”that their hearts may be encouraged, having been knit together in love, and attaining to all the wealth that comes from the full assurance of understanding, resulting in a true knowledge of God’s mystery, that is, Christ Himself.”

Soul ties can be weak and loose or strong and overpowering depending upon the sin and strength and commitment of the

relationship. Demonic soul ties are perversions of the good and holy and they can be yokes about our necks. Soul ties can affect us in a good or bad way. 1CO 12:26 says, “and if one member suffers, all the members suffer with it; if one member is honored, all the members rejoice with it.”

The relationship Jonathan and David had is an example of a good and Godly soul tie. 1SA 18:1 says, “Now it came about

when he had finished speaking to Saul, that the soul of Jonathan was knit to the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him as himself.” Many in the homosexual community who wish to justify their lifestyle say that Jonathan and David had a homosexual relationship, which is absolutely untrue.

We are opened up to ungodly soul ties through:

• Any violation of the Word of God (DEU 28:25).

• Laying hands upon anyone too suddenly (1TI 5:22).

• Receiving demonic impartations by allowing people to impart through the laying on of unholy hands (1TI 4:14; 2 TI 1:6).

• Being taught by false teachers (LUK 6:40).

• Sexual sin (includes fornication, adultery, homosexuality, incest, bestiality, petting, kissing, touching in an inappropriate way, pornography, etc.) (1TH 4:3; LEV 20:12; LEV 20:15).

• Perverted family ties: the soul tie between parent and child is healthy and beneficial, except when it continues into the adult life of the child by being controlled by that parent.

• Touching the dead. NUM 19:13 says “Anyone who touches a corpse, the body of a man who has died, and does not purify himself, defiles the tabernacle of the Lord; and that person shall be cut off from Israel. Because the water for impurity was not sprinkled on him, he shall be unclean; his uncleanness is still on him.” 2CO 6:17 says ”’Therefore, come out from their midst and be separate,’ says the Lord. ‘And do not touch what is unclean (Grk: in a ceremonial sense, that which must be abstained from according to the Levitical law, lest impurity be contracted) and I will welcome you.’”

• Through cutting or tattooing the body (LEV 19:28) (LEV 21:5).

• Grief: grieving over people and animals vowing to never let them go (2CO 7:10).

• Making vows to be or not be like another person causes you to receive their image (NUM 30:2; MAT 5:33).

• Joining self with harlot. (1CO 6:15-16).

• Joining yourself with unbelievers (2CO 6:14).

• Inordinate affection for people and animals: Making idols out of friends, children, people, parents, mates, animals. You become like your idols (PSA 135:18; PSA 106:19-20).

• Evil companions. (PRO 13:20).

• Through wounding another’s con- science. 1CO 8:12 says: ”And thus, by sinning against the brethren and wounding (to pattern after, instill a pattern, imprint) their conscience when it is weak, you sin against Christ.”

• Through judging others, unforgiveness and bitterness (ROM 2:1; MAT 5:25; MAT 18:34). Holding unforgiveness or bitterness towards another person causes you to receive their image instead of God’s image. You become bitter or better (ROM 8:29).

• Through associations where there is compromise (1KI 11:2).

• Through selling drugs and alcohol or buying or receiving drugs and alcohol. Also, the sins committed under the influence of drugs and alcohol. (MAR 9:42, I COR 6:15-16).

• Through the defilement that comes in through associating with a gossip (PRO 20:19; HEB 12:15).

• Though keeping company with an angry person (PRO 22:24).

• Controlling others or through being controlled by another (ACT 15:10; MAT 23:15).

• Evil companions (PRO 13:20).

• Being a malicious witness (EXO 23:1).

• Giving blood or receiving blood (ACT 15:29).

• Through making idols out of people or animals by exchanging the truth of God for a lie & worshiping the creature rather than the creator (ROM 1:23).

• Making pledges (PRO 11:15).

• Through eating a meal with so-called believers who are sexually immoral, covetous, idolaters, revilers, drunkards or who are swindlers. (1CO 5:11).

• Through accidents, physical, mental, sexual, spiritual and emotional wounds.

• Through doctors, medicine, hospitals and patients, etc. GAL 5:19-21 Now the deeds of the flesh are evident, which are: immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery (Strong’s Reference #5331g “pharmakeia” - the use of medicine, drugs or spells), enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, disputes, dissensions, factions, envying, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you just as I have forewarned you that those who practice such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.

Soul ties can be broken when we repent and take accountability for our sin, forgive those who have hurt us or those with

whom we have sinned, ask God to forgive us and break the ungodly soul ties. MAT 18:18 says, “Truly I say to you, whatever you shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”

God’s Word says through repentance, He will gather us from all the places where we have been scattered through soul ties.